Willian is reportedly expected to be confirmed as a new Arsenal player in the next 48 hours.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with Chelsea for some time and now Sky Sports claim an official announcement is imminent.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited by this new arrival, with Willian showing himself to be one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League down the years.

The 32-year-old made the move to Stamford Bridge back in 2013 and has since won two Premier League titles and other major honours with the Blues.

Arsenal supporters will hope Willian can help them get their hands on more silverware after their success in the FA Cup in the season just gone.

Willian was injured as Arsenal beat Chelsea at Wembley, and he now looks set to link up with Mikel Arteta’s side.

It’s not clear what’s taking so long in terms of getting the announcement out there, but it shouldn’t be too much longer now for any impatient Gooners.

