According to Sport Witness via Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal are the latest top side to express an interest in Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

Corriere dello Sport claim that that AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli are all also keen on the ace, with the star’s agent – Augustin Jimenez – planning trips to hold talks with representatives of clubs after De Paul.

It’s hinted that the 26-year-old would like to move to a top team now after impressing since he joined Udinese in the summer of 2016.

De Paul burst onto the scene as an exciting winger years ago but has now matured into a quality central midfielder over the past couple of seasons.

De Paul has played in the middle of the park for Udinese this season, bagging seven goals and chipping in with a further seven assists.

The Argentina international is a playmaking midfielder that likes to spark moves from the middle of the park, he’s tidy when taking players due to all those years playing as a wide man.

With Mikel Arteta’s side set to be strapped for cash this summer, De Paul could be an ideal option due to his versatility, the ace can play as a No.8, No.10 or on either wing.

De Paul could be most closely compared to Dani Ceballos, but the Argentine is more of a direct style of player.