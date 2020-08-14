Arsenal ace Emiliano Martinez has admitted in an interview with Spanish publication Marca that 10 European clubs are interested in signing him this summer.

Martinez has looked solid in his first season as Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper following six different loan spells during his decade-long spell with the north London outfit.

The 27-year-old showed his impressive ability when he was called into the No.1 role following Bernd Leno’s injury in Arsenal’s second game of the restart.

Martinez showed that he’s good enough for a starting role in a top division with wonderful performances since he was called into action.

The Argentine admits that he would like to stay at Mikel Arteta’s side, but he’ll only do so if he is awarded ‘more minutes’, which is a completely fair demand for the stopper.

Here’s what the in-form stopper had to say on the interest in his services:

“I want to stay at Arsenal, but if I play more minutes. Because on a personal level, I have an age, I am in a game confidence that I need to add as many minutes as possible.”

“I am in the sights of 10 teams in Europe. But I can’t say who those clubs are, because it’s nothing concrete.”

“I still do not have the clear situation with Arsenal, when I have it when I return I will make the best decision for my career.”

Martinez added that staying in England or heading to La Liga appeal most to him:

“I really liked the Spanish La Liga, it is true that I did not have a good experience at Getafe, because I did not play the games that I went to play.”

“But Spain is a great league, I love the country. If I go back I will add more minutes than I did in Getafe, and I would do it in the best way. If it is not England, I would like to go to Spain.”

Martinez has helped the Gunners keep nine clean sheets in his 23 appearances across all competitions this term, he made some big saves since being thrust into the No.1 role after Leno’s serious injury.

Martinez has been called up to Argentina’s senior squad on two occasions but has never been capped, that should all change when international football can safely resume after his brilliant form.

The Gunners have a very difficult task on their hands now, Martinez wants to be on an equal standing with Leno or he’ll seek a starting role elsewhere to leave.

Martinez won the hearts of football fans with his emotional reaction to the Gunners’ FA Cup triumph against Chelsea, he’d waited over a decade for that moment.

The Argentine is a model professional that has shaped into a quality option for the Gunners between the sticks, the club should work as hard as possible to ensure Martinez stays put.