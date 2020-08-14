It must surely go down as one of the greatest European nights in Bayern Munich’s history, and one of the worst in Barcelona’s.

When the two European heavyweights were paired with each other in the Champions League quarter-final, goals were surely expected, but not in the Bavarians wildest dreams would they have believed they could stick eight goals past the Catalans.

Total domination from Hansi Flick’s team was in stark contrast to a timid and disjointed performance from Quique Setien’s side.

To give some sort of context to just how humiliating a defeat this is for the side from the Camp Nou, it’s the first time in 74 years that they’ve conceded eight goals.

first time since losing 8-0 to sevilla in 1946 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 14, 2020

At one point Barcelona could even have gone ahead in the match, Lionel Messi hitting a post when the scores were at 1-1 in the first-half.

However, the final score was a true reflection of just how cavernous a gap there was between the two teams.