Ben Chilwell set for Chelsea medical after clearing out his things at Leicester

Although finding a new goalkeeper should be Chelsea’s main focus this summer, there’s been a lot of rumours about signing a new left back too.

Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell’s name keeps coming up and it’s probably good timing for him to make this move, especially after the inevitable Brendan Rodgers’ slide has started at the club.

You’ll see different opinions about his quality and his rumoured price tag of £80m does seem excessive, so Chelsea will probably need to find a way of bringing that down if they want this move to happen.

The other problem was that the player seemed to be happy to stay where he was, but that’s changed after they failed to finish in the top four and murmurs of transfer requests have started to emerge.

This is a report which remains unverified just now, but there does seem to be some truth in it and it should interest the Chelsea fans:

Apparently Chilwell packed up his stuff at training ground today. Medical at Chelsea next couple of days. — Sam Martin (@SmuelMartinFPL) August 14, 2020

There’s no doubt that Chilwell would be an upgrade on Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri so it could be a good signing, but it will also depend on his ability to step up.

It’s important not to get carried away before the club’s officially announce anything, but it’s worth keeping an eye on this for any further developments in the next few days.