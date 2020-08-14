With Atletico Madrid having been sent tumbling out of the Champions League on Thursday evening by RB Leipzig, some players may have taken the view that they’ve gone as far as they can with the Rojiblancos.

There’s no doubting that on their day, Diego Simeone’s side are one of the best sides in Europe, but they do have a penchant for choking at the vital moments and Thursday’s defeat was another indication of that.

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, appears to want a new goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, and with Jan Oblak not refuting rumours of a move from the Wanda Metropolitano, per AS, it’s only fuelled the rumour mill.

Moreover, Atleti are on the verge of completing a deal for another custodian, which could suggest that the club are resigned to losing the Slovenian at some point during this summer.

According to Sportske Novosti cited by football.london, Lokomotiva Zagreb goalkeeper, Ivo Grbic, is close to joining the club for a fee of around £5.4 million, plus add-ons.

Oblak won’t come cheap of course, football.london noting his £109m release clause.