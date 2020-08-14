According to Spanish publication AS, Chelsea and Arsenal are ‘best placed’ to secure the signature of Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid this summer, with Italian giants Napoli also keen.

AS report that the 23-year-old is not part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans, with the Frenchman calling on experienced club servant Marcelo and big-money signing Ferland Mendy as his left-back options.

It’s added that Los Blancos value the marauding full-back at €25m, and may ask for a buy-back option as part of any agreement to sell the star.

Reguilon has starred whilst on loan with Sevilla this season, scoring three goals and chipping in with four assists, including this beauty against Roma last week.

AS claim that Chelsea are ahead of their London rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Reguilon due to the fact that they have secured Champions League football for next season, with the left-back’s top priority being able to test himself in Europe’s elite club competitions next season.

Sevilla would of course love to keep hold of the ace after his fine performances, but €25m seems to be too far a stretch for the Andalusian outfit to shell out this summer.

It’s reiterated that Reguilon could be a particularly ideal option to solve Chelsea’s left-back problems as the Spaniard is a much cheaper alternative than England international Ben Chilwell.

It will be interesting to see if sides of Arsenal or Chelsea’s stature would ever agree to a buy-back option if they were to sign Reguilon.