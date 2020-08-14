Chelsea transfer news: Concern for Lampard as Euro giants eyeing raid for influential Blues star

Chelsea could reportedly come under pressure from Inter this summer in their bid to keep midfield ace N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old’s campaign was disrupted by injury problems this past year, but he still managed to make 28 appearances as Frank Lampard clearly still has an important role for him to play.

Kante has been a hugely influential figure for Chelsea in midfield since he arrived from Leicester City in 2016, and so it would surely be a major surprise if the Blues were willing to green light an exit for him any time soon.

However, as noted by Calciomercato via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that they will have their resolve tested this summer as Inter are lining up a swoop for the World Cup-winning French international.

It’s added that the Nerazzurri are also targeting Sandro Tonali in what would be a major double swoop to revolutionise their midfield, with Kante and the Italian youngster perhaps a perfect fit given how well they would likely complement each other.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Antonio Conte and if it is a successful raid on his former club, but Chelsea and Lampard seemingly could have a big decision to make this summer on whether or not to keep Kante in west London or sacrifice him to raise significant transfer funds so that they can continue to strengthen the squad and balance the books.

Given what he’s still capable of providing this team, it would arguably be the smart move to keep him at Chelsea as they continue to try and compete for silverware moving forward with his experience and quality vital in creating an important balance in the squad.