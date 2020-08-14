Concern for Man Utd: Real Madrid, Barcelona could compete for £100m target next summer

Man Utd could reportedly face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona next summer if they fail to prise Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund this year.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop for the talented playmaker for months now, but following comments from Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc earlier this week, it seems as though the England international will be staying with the Bundesliga giants for another year at least.

SEE MORE: Fee set: Man Utd want £20m to approve exit of star amid ongoing talk of departure

That will be a huge disappointment for Man Utd as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue to strengthen his squad and build on this season as they want to kick on and compete for major trophies moving forward.

Further, the Mirror now report that they could face a three-way battle to sign Sancho next summer if they can’t land his signature in the coming weeks as both Real Madrid and Barcelona are being tipped to join the race.

It’s added that Sancho, 20, is valued at £100m and so whichever club is serious about signing him will have to splash out a big fee but the quality that he has shown during his time in Germany arguably makes it a worthwhile investment.

Sancho has bagged 34 goals and 43 assists in 99 appearances for the senior Dortmund side, and so he certainly looks as though he’s going to have a big future.

It’s suggested in the report above that Man Utd don’t want to spend more than £80m on him this summer, but if they want to avoid the risk of missing out on him altogether next year when the likes of Barca and Real Madrid could enter the fray, they may well have to up their offer to convince Dortmund to sell in this transfer window.