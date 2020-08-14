Confirmed: Arsenal announce new signing on three-year deal and reveal shirt number

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Willian after he left rivals Chelsea as a free agent, with the Brazilian winger signing a three-year deal with the Gunners.

The 32-year-old spent seven years with Chelsea, racking up 63 goals and 62 assists in 339 appearances for the Blues.

However, with his contract expiring, he has now moved on and will start a new challenge in north London as he joins up with Mikel Arteta and Arsenal ahead of the new campaign.

As confirmed on their official club site, the Brazilian international has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with both Arteta and technical director Edu offering high praise for him.

Further, it’s added that Willian will wear the No.12 shirt next season, and so the Arsenal faithful will look forward to seeing what he can add to the squad moving forward.

With his experience, quality and leadership, he will arguably be an important player in the dressing room as well as on the pitch, and combined with the attacking threats that Arsenal already have in the squad, it could turn out to be a sensible signing to help them compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have seemingly moved on with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner all adding freshness to Frank Lampard’s attack, and so it’s arguably a move that suits all parties and Willian will no doubt be keen to prove that he still has plenty left to offer at the top level in the Premier League moving forward.