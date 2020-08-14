Fee set: Man Utd want £20m to approve exit of star amid ongoing talk of departure

Man Utd have reportedly put a £20m price-tag on Chris Smalling as Roma continue to be linked with a move for the defender after his successful loan spell.

The 30-year-old established himself as a fundamental figure at the back for the Serie A giants this past season after joining them on a loan deal last summer.

However, with no agreement reached between the two clubs to turn his spell into a permanent one at the Stadio Olimpico, Smalling has seen his time in the Italian capital come to an end for now but with ongoing speculation suggesting that a return isn’t out of the question yet.

As noted by The Sun, Man Utd have set a £20m asking price for the England international as it’s reiterated that Roma remain interested in signing him outright.

It’s suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still a fan of Smalling but would be open to selling him and Marcos Rojo this summer in order to fund a move for a new defender.

However, despite the claim that Smalling is willing to take a pay cut in order to secure a permanent move to the Giallorossi, the Italian outfit are only willing to offer £15m as things stand and so that has been rejected given it doesn’t satisfy Man Utd’s touted demands.

Time will tell if a solution reached between the two clubs, but for now it seems as though there is still some distance to be made up on the transfer fee which in turn could then unlock a return to Roma for Smalling in the coming weeks.