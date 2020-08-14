“Get this deal done”: These Arsenal fans urge the club to sign star after impressive performance vs Barcelona

There’s an unwritten rule in football where a loan player will always score against his parent club, but Philippe Coutinho’s goals tonight were the ultimate humiliation for Barcelona.

They’ve made it clear that the Brazilian doesn’t have a place at the Nou Camp, so seeing him score the 7th and 8th goals in a thumping defeat on the biggest stage will hurt a lot.

It would be a surprise if he’s still at Bayern or Barcelona next season, so it does make you wonder where Coutinho will play next season.

He’s been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as the Express indicated that talks were planned with his agent, and it would be an exciting signing for the fans.

There will be fears that he’s been out of form for so long that it could be a waste of money, but clearly these Arsenal fans want the deal to be done after seeing him play well in his cameo tonight:

Arsenal please get this Coutinho deal done? — Ifeoluwani (@iam_philopearl) August 14, 2020

Arsenal needs to go all out to get Phillipe Coutinho's signature. We need him. The club needs him — Fabs (@FatolaFabs) August 14, 2020

Arsenal need, to sign up Coutinho after today's game #UCL — Ali Hussain (@alih86) August 14, 2020

You 8-2 see this but Setién has been sacked by Barcelona following the humiliating defeat. Arsenal can we wrap up Coutinho deal and announce Aubameyang contract extension #AFC ??? https://t.co/mE5Mpl8MhG — #BBNaija #BBNaija2020 (@Unibadan_efiwe) August 14, 2020

Coutinho at Arsenal ??? — ToranJelali (@_toranjelali) August 14, 2020

I’ve changed my mind on Coutinho. Would love him at Arsenal — Saucy?? (@SaucyAFC) August 14, 2020

If we are barca this evening we are throwing out Coutinho. And Arsenal should grab him immediately. — Hamma (@HAHayatu) August 14, 2020

The thing about Coutinho is he can easily get lost in a team if he’s shoved on the wing, so Arsenal would need to build the team round him to get the best out of him.

Despite that he’s clearly got the quality to be a great signing, but his price tag may have gone up after tonight.