“Get this deal done”: These Arsenal fans urge the club to sign star after impressive performance vs Barcelona

Arsenal FC
Posted by

There’s an unwritten rule in football where a loan player will always score against his parent club, but Philippe Coutinho’s goals tonight were the ultimate humiliation for Barcelona.

They’ve made it clear that the Brazilian doesn’t have a place at the Nou Camp, so seeing him score the 7th and 8th goals in a thumping defeat on the biggest stage will hurt a lot.

It would be a surprise if he’s still at Bayern or Barcelona next season, so it does make you wonder where Coutinho will play next season.

He’s been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as the Express indicated that talks were planned with his agent, and it would be an exciting signing for the fans.

There will be fears that he’s been out of form for so long that it could be a waste of money, but clearly these Arsenal fans want the deal to be done after seeing him play well in his cameo tonight:

The thing about Coutinho is he can easily get lost in a team if he’s shoved on the wing, so Arsenal would need to build the team round him to get the best out of him.

Despite that he’s clearly got the quality to be a great signing, but his price tag may have gone up after tonight.

