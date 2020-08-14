Good news for Barcelona on eve of Bayern Munich clash as Setien handed fitness boost

Barcelona have been handed a huge boost ahead of their showdown with Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday night.

The Catalan giants will be desperate to advance to the last four to keep their hopes of winning silverware this season alive, and coach Quique Setien would have hoped to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible.

According to Sport, he’ll be handed a timely boost as Ousmane Dembele has been cleared by the medical staff after a nine-month spell on the sidelines due to injury and now the Barcelona boss has suggested that he could feature against the reigning Bundesliga champions.

The Frenchman has been limited to just nine appearances so far this season due to another year being blighted by injury troubles, but with his pace, movement and directness in the final third, he could add a crucial different dynamic to Barcelona’s attack just in time for the crunch encounter with Bayern if they need a different look in the final third.

Time will tell if Setien risks him immediately, or whether or not he’s even needed for the clash depending on how his teammates fare, but it will surely be a major boost for all concerned if the Catalan giants can secure safe passage to the semi-finals and give Dembele a chance to get some minutes under his belt.

That will largely depend on how the game pans out, but Dembele will no doubt be itching to get involved again and as per the videos shared by the club on social media this past week, he’s certainly been looking sharp in training.

Barcelona saw off Napoli in the last round while Bayern eliminated Chelsea, and the winner of this tie will face either Man City or Lyon in the semi-finals.