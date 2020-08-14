The will-he-won’t-he saga of Jadon Sancho signing for Manchester United looks like it might go on for some while yet, and it wouldn’t even be a surprise if the deal is still to be done on the last day of the transfer window.

For any club doing business in this summer’s window, it would certainly be more beneficial to get deals over the line quickly in order than new signings have time to properly bed down before the start of the 2020/21 season – which is only four weeks away in any event.

Speaking on BT Sport, and cited by the Daily Mail, ex-Man United players, Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves, made the suggestion that they weren’t convinced by Borussia Dortmund’s ‘not for sale’ stance.

Whilst talking to the press, and cited by the Daily Mail, Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, handed the two former footballers a compliment or two before a withering put down in response.

“This is what experts like Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves claim,” he said.

“They were great footballers and they are great football experts. But I don’t know if they are transfer experts too. That Sancho stays with BVB is set in stone.”

At present, Sancho hasn’t shown any signs of disrupting pre-season with the German side, and has, apparently, trained well despite all of the ongoing speculation.

Time will tell just who will win the battle of wills, and whether the player will still be wearing a yellow shirt next season, or a red one.