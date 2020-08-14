Journalist reports that there’s ‘no chance’ Jadon Sancho will leave amid Man United interest

Former Norway international turned journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed that a Borussia Dortmund ‘insider’ has confirmed that there’s ‘no chance’ that Jadon Sancho will leave the club this summer.

Fjortoft, who won 71 caps for Norway during his career, adds that Sancho remaining at the German outfit is ‘carved in stone’, in what will serve as a massive setback to Manchester United.

As per the Mirror via Bild (subscription required) the Red Devils had until August 10 to meet Dortmund’s €120m valuation for the 20-year-old, with BVB wanting a deal wrapped up by the start of pre-season.

With United’s hierarchy failing to agree a deal by this point, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc stated that the 20-year-old will remain with Dortmund next season.

Re: Sancho Clear message from an insider at Dortmund: – There is NO chance that Sancho will leave the club. It’s carved in stone: He will stay. — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 14, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Willian on how Mikel Arteta talks persuaded him to seal Arsenal transfer Juventus hoping that Barcelona will allow misfit Arthur Melo to seal exit sooner due to drama Chelsea hold key advantage over Arsenal in battle to sign €25m-rated defender

Chief Zorc even admitted that Sancho secretly penned a new contract last summer, with his deal running until 2023 – a year longer than everyone previously thought.

The constant rumours that Sancho was set for a move to Old Trafford have clearly excited much of the fanbase, but it now looks as though a deal will not happen this summer in a massive blow to United.