Juventus hoping that Barcelona will allow misfit Arthur Melo to seal exit sooner due to drama

According to Spanish publication Sport via Brazilian outlet UOL, Juventus would like Barcelona to allow Arthur Melo to join them earlier after the midfielder’s recent conflict with the Catalan outfit.

Melo will officially be a Juventus player by September, with the two European powerhouses already agreeing a swap deal that will send playmaker Miralem Pjanic to the Blaugrana.

Sport add that Arthur is at odds with Barcelona after refusing to train with the side, with the La Liga side subsequently opening disciplinary proceedings against the ace.

It’s claimed that Juventus would like Barcelona to agree to Arthur joining their ranks at an earlier date due to the drama, with the Turin outfit wanting the ace before their pre-season starts on August 24.

Sport report that Arthur and his lawyers are attempting to convince Barcelona to allow for the early release, with Juventus confident that this can be agreed in the next few hours.

The saga between Barcelona and Arthur took a particularly sour twist at the end of last week, with the club preventing the central midfielder from entering the Camp Nou to watch the clash vs Napoli.

The 24-year-old showed glimpses of promise during his time at Barcelona, but constant injury troubles prevented the ace from kicking on to the next level, he’ll be hoping to do so under Andrea Pirlo’s tutelage at Juventus.