Key development as Man Utd could be open to swap deal with Euro giants involving world-class pair

Man Utd have reportedly opened up to the idea of a swap deal with Juventus involving Paul Pogba, but they would want Paulo Dybala to move in the opposite direction.

Pogba missed most of this season due to injury but he did eventually return after the restart and played an important part in his side’s push to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Further, they are still in the hunt for the Europa League, and so it seems as though things have quietened down on the transfer front when it comes to the World Cup-winning French international.

However, it hasn’t done so for long, as Calciomercato report via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Man Utd could now be open to letting Pogba leave but only in a swap deal with Juventus which would see Dybala leave Turin and make the switch to Old Trafford.

That would be a huge deal for both sides and so it remains to be seen if they can find an agreement in the coming weeks to ensure it moves closer to materialising.

Pogba would be an important midfield reinforcement for new boss Andrea Pirlo, while Dybala would add more creativity and quality in the final third for United to perhaps complement the pace and movement of the young attackers that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has at his disposal already.

That said, Pogba is still an important part of the picture for the Red Devils and he has seemingly reminded all of his importance in the way he has finished the season, while Dybala scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists in 46 games this past campaign and so it’s difficult to see Juventus and Pirlo letting him leave.

While the report above seems to suggest that the door has certainly been opened to the idea, it’s surely still incredibly difficult to see how this deal happens given how crucial the two players in question are to their respective clubs.