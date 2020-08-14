Man United agree to sign young winger for €12m but he will stay with his current club next season

Although the Man United fans might be expecting a high profile forward to join the club this summer, that doesn’t mean their policy of signing young players with potential has been abandoned.

Serbian outlet Republika has run an exclusive report which claims Man United have agreed to sign young Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic for a fee of around €12m.

They point out that he will be known to Man United after he appeared against them in the Europa League last season, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll join the club until the summer of 2021.

This has shades of the deal that Man United struck with Partizan years ago to sign Zoran Tosic and Adam Ljajic years ago, although Tosic was the only one who actually made the move.

Stevanovic is a promising winger who contributed 7 goals and 3 assists last season despite only being 17, so this should be an exciting signing if it goes through.

It’s worth pointing out that neither side have made an official announcement at this point so it’s important not to get carried away, but he’s worth following next year to see how he develops.