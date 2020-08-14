Although their 2019/20 campaign hasn’t yet finished, with Manchester United having at least one, possibly two Europa League games to play, the Red Devils still need to have one eye on next season.

Not just because pre-season for 2020/21 will soon be upon them, but deals for players need to be concluded sooner rather than later.

Whether or not United win the European competition, the make up of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and the way in which they’ve played in the latter half of the current campaign, suggests they are a team going places.

Atletico Madrid had a great chance to get their hands on the Champions League this season, but their inability to beat RB Leipzig may have convinced some of their players that Diego Simeone has taken the club as far as they can.

According to the Daily Star, United will revive their interest in Saul Niguez and are preparing to offer him £150,000 to join the Old Trafford outfit.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Lewandowski makes it six for Bayern to compound Barcelona’s misery Video: Wonderful Davies assist sees Kimmich hit Bayern’s fifth against Barcelona Video: Luis Suarez ends an incredible barren spell with a fine piece of skill and finish against Bayern

The outlet go on to say that the midfielder is considering his future, and at just 25 years of age he still has his best years ahead of him.

Given his industry in both an attacking and defensive sense, he is likely to be a fine addition to the United midfield, should the Premier League side decide to follow up on their interest.