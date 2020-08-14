According to the MailOnline, Manchester United are likely to send out exceptional talent Dean Henderson on loan once again next season, with David de Gea and Sergio Romero to stay put.

The Mail claim that the Red Devils held talks with Henderson’s entourage a fortnight ago, but there has still been no decision made on the 23-year-old’s future.

It’s added that Henderson needs to be No.1 wherever he is next season as he’s targeting being England’s first choice goalkeeper at next summer’s delayed European Championships.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has an extremely difficult predicament on his hands, David de Gea has been dismal this season but earns a staggering £375,000-a-week, Romero has been a fine No.2 and Henderson seems ready to become the club’s main man between the sticks after impressive loan spells.

The Mail report that the Red Devils wouldn’t mind if Henderson headed to Sheffield United on loan for the third successive season, but they’d prefer the ace to be sent out to a foreign team.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal become the latest top side to express interest in creative midfielder Video: Pogba and Fernandes link-up to dominate in Man United training game Premier League star teases transfer reunion with Chelsea ace with ‘secret agent’ post

If the No.1 spot at Old Trafford is not possible, sending Henderson out to the Blades again would undoubtedly be the best bet, but Chris Wilder’s side are growing impatient on the situation, with the side even tabling a bid for Bournemouth stopper Aaron Ramsdale.

Sheffield can’t leave the door open to Henderson forever as they gear up for their second season back in the Premier League, so United need to make a decision on the stopper very soon.

The Mail claim that United could offer Henderson a rise on his current £35,000-a-week contract to reflect his development into one of the top-flight’s better keepers over the last year.

It’s suggested that United would like to loan Henderson to a side that play a similar style of football.

Henderson helped Sheffield keep a solid 13 clean sheets in the top-flight this term, the youngster has enjoyed a wonderful first season in the Premier League.

Henderson’s fine performances for the Blades earned him a nomination for the top-flight’s Young Player of the Season award.

The ace has been amazing over the last year, he’s already been a part of England’s senior squad and it’s likely that he would’ve made his debut by now if it wasn’t for international football being suspended.