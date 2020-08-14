Tottenham Hotspur’s players and management team are already on their summer holidays before a swifter than usual return to pre-season training.

With the start of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign just four weeks away, there’s no time to waste. Once clubs are back in the swing they’ll need to hit the ground running.

None more so than Jose Mourinho and his Spurs side, according to talkSPORT.

Having to go through the Europa League qualifiers in order to be able to qualify for the competition proper, means that in September, the Lilywhites will potentially have seven fixtures to contend with in 17 days.

Their first game of the season will be on September 12/13 in the Premier League, with a Europa League qualifier coming the following Thursday.

Premier League action returns the weekend after (19/20) and is the first of a potentially crazy period of four games in seven days.

Tottenham will look to negotiate the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday 22, the second leg of the Europa League qualifier on Thursday 24, and finally another Premier League match on Saturday 26.

If they were to win their Carabao Cup tie, then things just get even more hectic as Tottenham will have to round out the month with a fourth round fixture on September 29.

Game and squad management from Mourinho will need to be spot on to ensure his side don’t come out of the other side of this marathon with injuries or other concerns.