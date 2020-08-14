According to Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid will look to cash in on Sergio Reguilon this summer as the talented left-back is not part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

AS report that Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign the €25m-rated ace, with Napoli and Arsenal also reportedly keen on the marauding full-back.

AS add that whilst Madrid will use Reguilon’s sale to make some cash during the Covid-19 crisis, Los Blancos are considering asking for a buy-back option on any sale – this should be a guarantee though.

Reguilon has been superb whilst out on loan at Sevilla this season, helping the side to a fourth-placed La Liga finish with three goals and four assists, including this beauty in Europe against Roma last week.

There’s absolutely no doubt that the 23-year-old is just far too promising a talent for the La Liga champions to not absolutely insist on a buy-back option being part of a potential deal.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United to loan out star next season with move abroad touted Arsenal become the latest top side to express interest in creative midfielder Video: Pogba and Fernandes link-up to dominate in Man United training game

Of course insisting on such a clause would likely whittle down the number of suitors, it would be very surprising to see a top Premier League side like Chelsea agreeing to such terms for example.

This is a risk that is worth taking for Madrid though, it’s worth remembering that Reguilon actually could’ve been Los Blancos’ No.1 left-back it Zidane never returned to the helm.

The talent enjoyed a decent breakthrough campaign in 18-19 under the tutelage of the doomed Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, Reguilon was starting to take overtake the long-serving Marcelo.

Of course Zidane eventually returned before that disastrous season ended, with the Frenchman then reinstating Marcelo and No.1 and investing big-money into the signing of Ferland Mendy.

As a result of this, Reguilon’s hopes of first-team football at the Bernabeu were dashed and the club subsequently sent the ace on loan to Sevilla.

Reguilon has already been part of Spain’s senior squad once, given his impressive form this term it’s likely that he’s line for a debut cap as soon as international football is cleared to return safely.

With this in mind, Madrid should absolutely insist on a buy-back option as Reguilon’s value will increase once he achieves this goal.

Given the importance of full-backs to the modern game it would seem like an oversight to not demand such a clause as Reguilon has shown that he’s right on the brink of establishing himself as one of Europe’s best in his position, a status that can be met quickly if he joins a side like Chelsea or Napoli.

Los Blancos only need to look to the example of Theo Hernandez to see just how quickly a full-back can rise the ranks of stardom, the Frenchman has been solid since joining AC Milan.