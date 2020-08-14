Pep Guardiola eyeing raid on Tottenham as Man City linked with £40m bid for ace

Man City are reportedly interested in Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks and could offer up to £40m to try and prise him away from their Premier League rivals.

Winks, 24, made his breakthrough for Spurs in the 2014/15 campaign and has since gone on to make 143 appearances for the club at senior level.

Further, he also has six caps for England to his name, and it appears as though he has a bright future ahead of him for club and country if he continues to improve and develop.

However, time will tell whether or not that process continues at Tottenham, as The Sun report that Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants to take him to the Etihad and a £40m offer is touted as it’s suggested that Jose Mourinho could be willing to give an exit the green light.

Given the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton this week, competition for places at Spurs will ramp up ahead of the new campaign and perhaps that has played a part in why question marks are now being raised over whether or not Winks has a future at the club.

The England international certainly boasts characteristics that would make him a good fit for Man City given his technical quality and composure on the ball, while his exit could arm Mourinho with additional funds to go out and sign more targets that are perhaps better suited to his needs moving forward.

Time will tell whether or not an exit materialises as Winks is a popular figure among Tottenham fans too having come through the youth ranks, and so an exit perhaps wouldn’t go down too well.

Nevertheless, it’s about what’s best for the club and Mourinho moving forward in terms of building a competitive squad that can challenge for trophies next season and beyond, and so if they were to receive a £40m bid from Man City for Winks, it would perhaps be hard to turn down.

As for City, they have been busy this summer already having confirmed the signings of Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres, while Winks could be next to further strengthen their midfield.