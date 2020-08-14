In a game that Barcelona were being completely outplayed in, Luis Suarez’s lack of effort will have surely infuriated supporters of the club.

Bayern Munich went into half-time of their Champions League quarter-final tie 4-1 up, and the Uruguayan, despite an early shot, did little to help his team-mates in a defensive sense.

Looking at the heat map of the player for the first 45 minutes, the striker had appeared to have spent the majority of his time in the centre circle at the Estadio da Luz.