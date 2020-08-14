Potential takeover holds the key for outcast if he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer

It’s still not clear how the Chris Smalling saga will end, but it’s hard to see any situation where he would become a key member of the Man United team next season.

He played well for Roma during his loan spell last season and a permanent move looked like the perfect option for everyone, but nothing ever happened and he’s now back at Old Trafford.

That’s not to say the deal is completely dead, as a report from Gianluca di Marzio gave an update on the situation with Smalling and Roma’s interest.

They suggest that Smalling is desperate to move back to Roma, and the club are now planning to present a new offer. The only issue is that they need to wait on the club being sold and a takeover going through, and it’s not clear how long that will take.

There’s no sign that Man United want to keep him or that any other team is showing an interest, so you have to think they’ll accept an offer to let him go if it’s remotely close to their valuation for the defender.