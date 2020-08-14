Premier League star teases transfer reunion with Chelsea ace with ‘secret agent’ post

Aston Villa sensation Jack Grealish has teased a reunion with Chelsea star Tammy Abraham by uploading a photo of the pair on holiday alongside a ‘secret agent’ caption.

Grealish shared a snap of the duo enjoying themselves whilst out on the water also exclaiming about Abraham ‘that’s my brother y’naaa’.

Abraham spent the 2018/19 season on loan with Villa and his prolific performances fired the Midlands outfit back into the Premier League.

Grealish and Abraham have both kicked on since, with the attacking midfielder showing he’s one of England’s top playmakers and the striker experiencing an encouraging debut season as Chelsea’s No.9.

After a fine first-half of the season Abraham struggled with an injury, which ultimately led to the ace looking much less potent in front of goal for a period of time.

The England international played second-fiddle to experienced target-man Olivier Giroud since the restart, and with Timo Werner being signed there have been some question marks on Abraham’s future.

There’s no doubt that were the duo to link-up again they’d form a dangerous partnership once more.