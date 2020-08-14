The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to be felt, and this time one of the biggest football clubs in the world could be in trouble.

Real Madrid have only just started to remodel their Santiago Bernabeu stadium, however, Diario Sport, cited by Football Espana, have noted that two of their major sponsors now can’t meet their agreed obligations to the club.

Shirt sponsors, Fly Emirates, had a €40m per season deal in place according to Diario Sport cited by Football Espana, whilst kit makers, Adidas, had committed to a €110m per campaign deal.

Both of those are clearly now in jeopardy, not to mention the millions of euros that will have been lost through the lack of match day revenue and the inability to open the club museum, based inside the stadium.

Against that kind of backdrop, it can be expected that any player purchases may need to be put on hold, or players sold before others can be brought in.