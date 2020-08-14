Menu

Report confirms that Quique Setien will be sacked by Barcelona after Bayern humiliation

Bayern Munich
It always looked like Quique Setien would need to win the Champions League to have any chance of staying on at Barcelona next season, but that’s never going to happen now.

The worst thing for Barcelona would be glorious failure where nothing changed and he somehow managed to cling onto power, but that can’t happen after losing 8-2 tonight.

It wasn’t just the result that was a full scale disaster, Barcelona looked like they were scared of the ball and there was a lack of effort in the side, so things need to change.

This news shouldn’t surprise anybody, but it’s been confirmed that he will be sacked:

Sacking Setien is the easy part, as the club needs a serious overhaul and it could be tough to find a manager who’s willing to take over in these circumstances.

It’s one of the biggest jobs in world football but they will have no money, an ageing squad that isn’t good enough and there aren’t many youngsters banging the door down to get into the team, so it will be interesting to see what happens now.

