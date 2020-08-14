“Sack Setien at half time”: These Barcelona fans have had enough after a first half disaster vs Bayern Munich

While a section of the fans may feel sorry for Quique Setien or feel that the blame should lie elsewhere, it’s clear that he needs to go after this humiliating first half vs Bayern Munich.

This Barcelona side look like the Brazil side who got thumped by Germany in the 2014 World Cup – they are scared to get on the ball and it’s like they’ve lost the ability to think or concentrate.

The team is playing without any confidence or effort, and it’s not possible to get rid of every single player so invariably it’s the manager who will get the boot.

The Barcelona fans are out in force on Twitter tonight, and it’s clear that they’ve had enough of the gaffer at this point:

I can't believe that Barca sacked Valverde to appoint this clueless and senseless Setien. Barca must sack Setien after this horrible humiliation.#BarcaBayern — Barca Principal ? (@TheGeniusJaj) August 14, 2020

Setien's sack letter has been printed in gold. — Lanre Sonde (@LanreSonde) August 14, 2020

I wonder if the sack letter is already in Setien’s inbox — * (@Oluwadara123) August 14, 2020

How many attempts do they need to realise that playing out from back is not working for them!! Clear lack of plan B! SACK SETIEN NOW!! — Vignesh Strikes (@Vignesh_Strikes) August 14, 2020

they should sack setien at half time? — Quddus (@ser_qd) August 14, 2020

The good thing from this embarrassment is at least setien will get his long awaited sack letter tomorrow morning. — tejumowealth????? (@EngrWolesola) August 14, 2020

Barcelona gonna sack Setien in the tunnel before he’s got his face mask back on — Zak (@zakiavelli_v2) August 14, 2020

The problem could be finding a coach who is willing to inherit this mess and who’s also capable of turning things around, but this can’t go on any longer.

Things will change if Setien can somehow inspire his team to a second half comeback, but it looks like a case of damage limitation at this point.