Menu

“Sack Setien at half time”: These Barcelona fans have had enough after a first half disaster vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich
Posted by

While a section of the fans may feel sorry for Quique Setien or feel that the blame should lie elsewhere, it’s clear that he needs to go after this humiliating first half vs Bayern Munich.

This Barcelona side look like the Brazil side who got thumped by Germany in the 2014 World Cup – they are scared to get on the ball and it’s like they’ve lost the ability to think or concentrate.

READ MORE: Video: Game over for Barcelona as Muller puts Bayern 4-1 up after 31 minutes

The team is playing without any confidence or effort, and it’s not possible to get rid of every single player so invariably it’s the manager who will get the boot.

The Barcelona fans are out in force on Twitter tonight, and it’s clear that they’ve had enough of the gaffer at this point:

The problem could be finding a coach who is willing to inherit this mess and who’s also capable of turning things around, but this can’t go on any longer.

Things will change if Setien can somehow inspire his team to a second half comeback, but it looks like a case of damage limitation at this point.

More Stories Quique Setien