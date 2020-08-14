In the first half of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona, Bayern Munich simply ran riot.

Every time the Bavarians got forward it appeared as though they were going to score.

Just over 30 minutes had been played and Bayern scored their fourth against the shell-shocked Catalans, who can still count Philippe Coutinho as one of their employees.

The Brazilian is on-loan to Bayern of course, and he was captured on the sidelines clapping as the fourth goal went in against his parent club.

Philippe Coutinho, on loan from Barcelona, celebrating Bayern Munich’s 4th goal against Barcelona. ? pic.twitter.com/xOUj69kw50 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) August 14, 2020

This. Is. Getting. Out. Of. Hand. Bayern hit four goals in 30 minutes and Philippe Coutinho is enjoying the show from the bench ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/b1vVokLL0L — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2020

Pictures from DAZN and BT Sport.