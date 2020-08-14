Menu

Video: Coutinho caught celebrating Bayern’s fourth goal against Barcelona

Bayern Munich
In the first half of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Barcelona, Bayern Munich simply ran riot.

Every time the Bavarians got forward it appeared as though they were going to score.

Just over 30 minutes had been played and Bayern scored their fourth against the shell-shocked Catalans, who can still count Philippe Coutinho as one of their employees.

The Brazilian is on-loan to Bayern of course, and he was captured on the sidelines clapping as the fourth goal went in against his parent club.

