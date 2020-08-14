Video: Coutinho scores Bayern’s seventh against Barcelona

In what was surely Barcelona’s worst defeat for many, many years, one of their current players, on loan at Bayern Munich, would have to be the one to rub salt into a gaping wound.

Philippe Coutinho hadn’t even started the Champions League quarter-final tie but was brought on later in the second-half to give Hansi Flick’s side some fresh legs.

His first contribution would be an assist for Robert Lewandowski, before getting in on the scoring act himself and adding a seventh for the Bavarians.

Pictures from TUDN.