Although the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Bayern Munich was just a few minutes old, the Bavarians appeared to be in complete control after going ahead through a Thomas Muller goal.

However, with Bayern playing a very high line, Barca were able to get in behind with almost every attack.

On one of those occasions a ball was sent into the box in hope more than expectation, and in trying to clear the chance, David Alaba only succeeded in slicing the ball over Manuel Neuer and into his own net.

Pictures from RMC Sport