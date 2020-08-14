Every time Bayern Munich went forward in their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona they looked like they would score.

The blaugranes defence were at sixes and sevens every time the Bavarians bore down on their goal, and before the half-hour they were already 2-1 down.

Things would quickly get worse, however, as Serge Gnabry was played in and allowed to rifle home Bayern’s third.

Barcelona simply had no answer to the consistent raiding and they’d have it all to do with an hour left to play.

Pictures from TUDN