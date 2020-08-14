Video: Luis Suarez ends an incredible barren spell with a fine piece of skill and finish against Bayern

It’s clear that Barcelona aren’t strong enough as a team or as a defensive unit to be successful at the top level just now, but they still have some special players going forward.

Luis Suarez ended an incredible Champions League drought tonight with a fine piece of skill that completely does the Bayern defender, before a clinical finish leaves the keeper with no chance:

2015 – Luis Suárez has scored his first Champions League goal away from Camp Nou for the first time since September 2015 vs Roma at the Stadio Olimpico; he went 1,952 minutes and 69 shots without scoring at other venues. Hope. #UCL pic.twitter.com/hFNa29VlqQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

Pictures from TUDN

Unfortunately for Barca fans their comeback hopes were almost immediately ruined by yet another Bayern goal, and it looks like they have a serious rebuilding job on their hands.