Video: Luis Suarez ends an incredible barren spell with a fine piece of skill and finish against Bayern

Bayern Munich
Posted by

It’s clear that Barcelona aren’t strong enough as a team or as a defensive unit to be successful at the top level just now, but they still have some special players going forward.

Luis Suarez ended an incredible Champions League drought tonight with a fine piece of skill that completely does the Bayern defender, before a clinical finish leaves the keeper with no chance:

Pictures from TUDN

Unfortunately for Barca fans their comeback hopes were almost immediately ruined by yet another Bayern goal, and it looks like they have a serious rebuilding job on their hands.

