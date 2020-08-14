Video: Marten de Roon’s hilarious tweet after Neymar battle in thrilling Atalanta-PSG clash

Atalanta were left heartbroken this week as they crashed out of the Champions League following a late comeback from PSG in their quarter-final clash.

It was a brilliant game as the Serie A outfit looked like they were set to pull off a massive shock after Mario Pasalic’s opener, but late goals from Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting turned the game on its head in stoppage time.

It marks the end of what has been an incredible season for the Bergamo side as they have once again finished in the top four in Serie A and so will return to the Champions League next year, but ultimately the manner in which they’ve gone about it on and off the pitch has also won them an army of new fans.

De Roon’s sense of humour is a big part in that and why he is such a popular figure, and the Dutchman was at it again this week after he posted the tweet below.

It’s fair to say that he enjoyed his little mini-scrap with Neymar in midweek, as the pair exchanged positive moments with De Roon labelling it a ‘love story’.

From the Brazilian superstar nutmegging him to him then pulling off a superb tackle which sent his rival tumbling to the ground, they will no doubt have enjoyed locking horns and will hope to do so again in the near future.