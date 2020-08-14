Video: Perisic puts Bayern back in front with an effort off the bar following some dismal play from Barcelona

If ever you wanted an example of a goal which shows how far away this Barcelona team is from being competitive at the top level then watch this.

They’ve already been caught out tonight by some horrible defending, but this time they get caught out after some hesitation and an awful touch allow Bayern to counter attack, but it’s a lovely finish from Perisic:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Barcelona were always famous for playing out from the back and keeping the ball no matter what pressure was on them, but this team actually looks like they don’t want the ball and their identity has been completely lost.