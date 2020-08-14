Video: Pogba and Fernandes link-up to dominate in Man United training game

Manchester United superstars Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba toyed with some of the club’s young talents in a dominant spell during a training game.

The moment came as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side prepare for their Europa League semi-finals clash against La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Promising talents that appear to be Brandon Williams and either Teden Mengi or Ethan Laird had the difficult task of facing off against the superstar duo in a training match that used small nets.

Fernandes and Pogba toyed with the youngsters by passing the ball effortlessly between each other before Bruno slotted it into the back of the net.

Take a look at the moment below, courtesy of MUTV via the Sun:

Pogba and Fernandes casually destroying their Manchester United team-mates in training ? pic.twitter.com/Cw0XoQxPKK — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) August 14, 2020

It seems harsh to pit the defensive prospects in a defending situation against the club’s two best players, but the talents will be better for it down the line.