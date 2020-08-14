In what must be one of the most embarrassing nights in Barcelona’s history, one of their on-loan players put the icing on a very large Bayern Munich cake.

Philippe Coutinho had been sent to the Bavarians for the entirety of the 2019/20 season after not impressing at the Camp Nou despite being their record signing.

After coming on as a late second-half substitute in Bayern’s Champions League quarter-final tie against his parent club, he managed to set up Robert Lewandowski before scoring Bayern’s seventh and then grabbing an eighth to complete the scoring.

Pictures from TUDN