Although Barcelona had just scored a second goal to give themselves a glimmer of hope in their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, normal order was soon restored.

The Catalans had been well beaten for the most part and were already 4-2 up before the Bavarian’s left-back, Alphonso Davies, decided to put on the afterburners.

His run saw him zip past the entire Barcelona defence and square the ball for Joshua Kimmich who, stationed right in front of the goal, couldn’t miss.

“He’s just turned Nelson Semedo inside out! An experienced right-back… Whoops!” Wow, Alphonso Davies is just so difficult to stop ? A magnificent assist from Bayern’s rising star at left-back ?#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/NCbOrOyaJS — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport