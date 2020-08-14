“We had so much fun”: Thomas Muller basks in the glory of Bayern Munich’s demolition of Barcelona

We’ve seen over the years that German players tend to show a lot of class and humility, but Thomas Muller has always shown that he’s happy to buck that trend now and then.

To be fair to him he’s respectful of Barcelona here, but you can see the joy in his face as he talks about the quality of his side and how much fun they had as they beat Barca 8-2 this evening:

With Real Madrid and Juventus going out it did look like Man City would be the favourites for the competition, but Bayern look like they could beat anyone when they play like this.