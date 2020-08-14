When football fans could return to stadiums with lockdown measures set to be eased

With fresh lockdown changes set to be made in England this weekend, the wait goes on to determine when football fans will be allowed to return to stadiums.

From Saturday, various businesses will be able to open their doors to the public again while the piloting of a small number of sporting events to test the safe return of spectators will resume, starting with the final of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

As things continue to ease after the lockdown, it remains to be seen when fans will be able to attend football games again, with the doors having been kept closed since the initial measures came into force back in March.

According to The Sun, football fans could return to live games next month but it could come with stringent conditions which must be met to ensure the safety of all concerned.

It’s suggested that capacity will be limited to allow for social distancing measures to remain in place, while fans could sign up to a new ‘code of behaviour’ and there will be ongoing crowd management safeguards installed.

With the new Premier League season set to start on September 12, it all depends on whether or not certain areas are in local lockdowns too, and so time will tell just how successful the easing of measures will be moving forward.

Nevertheless, it will be a huge relief for some fans to be able to attend games again, although it will be interesting to see how clubs handle the situation in terms of who is given priority.

Season-ticket holders will no doubt expect to be at the front of the queue, but time will tell just how many will be allowed in and whether to not the easing of restrictions doesn’t lead to an increase in cases.