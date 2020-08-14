Man United have one, possibly two more games left of their extended 2019/20 campaign, before it’s full steam ahead in the summer transfer market.

As of this moment, there are no deals done for the Red Devils, and although he is, apparently, not a priority target for United, it appears that one player is quite happy to stay at his current club in any event.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to give the squad a lift with some new faces, and hopefully be able to shift one or two out in the same timeframe.

According to Fox News, cited by the Manchester Evening News, Ajax’s Donny van de Beek will be just as happy to stay put in the Netherlands if a move doesn’t materialise.

“It is very messy, in any case a very messy period in terms of transfers,” he said. “Nothing is certain yet. I am still a player of Ajax and I am still proud to be there.

“If there had not been the coronavirus, it might have been different now. There is no clarity now and we have to wait and see how it turns out.

“I’m still here and after all these years I still have a lot of fun. If I also play at Ajax next season, I still have a lot of fun. You won’t hear me complaining.”

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea given hope in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak Arsenal star admits interest from 10 clubs as ace eyes regular first-team football Real Madrid attacker close to joining Dortmund on possible two-year loan after verbal agreement

Given that United’s attentions appear to be elsewhere in any event, it’s doubtful that anything more than an initial interest in the player was ever going to develop.

The club are well stocked with midfielders at the moment, and though the Dutchman would likely be a sound investment, he isn’t needed at this point in time and United’s money would be better spent on other areas of the team.