Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi suddenly departs club with replacement lined-up

Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi has left his role at the London based club and is set to be replaced by managing director Vinai Venkatesham.

Sanllehi, 53, has suddenly left his role with Arsenal after being with the club since February 2018 after he joined from Spanish giants Barcelona, as per BBC Sport.

Speaking in light of the club’s decision, as quoted in the same report, Sanllehi said: “Working with Vinai, we have built a top team for the future.

“I’m proud and pleased with my contribution over the past three years.

“Arsenal is a true footballing institution.”

The club’s decision may come as somewhat of a shock to Gunners fans who saw there side finish their campaign strongly after being bitter rivals Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

Despite Arsenal’s inconsistencies in recent times, since the appointment of new manager Mikel Arteta in December 2019, the club do appear to be heading in the right direction on the pitch.

Sanllehi’s successor Venkatesham spoke in light of the club’s decision and said: “There is much work to do to return Arsenal to the top of the game where we belong, which is what our fans rightly demand.”

This latest shock decision could be the club’s way of effectively managing their day-to-day senior operations.

Arsenal have already secured ex-Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer this window and could well be looking to further their summer additions after being heavily linked with Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes after the French side’s owner confirmed his impending departure, as per BBC Sport.