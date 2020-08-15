After staying up on the final day of the 2019/20 Premier League season, Aston Villa will be looking to build for 2020/21 to ensure that there’s no repeat of their relegation battle.

One of the areas where they struggled across the season was in attack, with just 41 goals scored in their 38 games.

To that end, the Daily Mirror are reporting that the Midlanders are in the hunt for a new striker.

Liverpool’s Champions League hero from the 2019 semi-final second leg against Barcelona and final against Tottenham Hotspur, Divock Origi, is, apparently, being sought by the Villains, though Jurgen Klopp may take some convincing to allow the Belgian to move on.

Although Origi is consistently behind the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah in the pecking order, it appears that Liverpool have no intention of selling him.

If any deal were to materialise, the assumption would be that it would have to come about as a result of the player himself handing in a transfer request.