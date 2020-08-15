Menu

Barcelona president Bartomeu rejected chance to sign Alphonso Davies because ace is Canadian despite legend’s recommendation

Bayern Munich
Posted by

In a surprising bit of news from TUDN broadcast Luis Omar Tapia, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu rejected the chance to sign Alphonso Davies before the ace joined Bayern Munich.

Tapia claims that legendary Bulgaria and Barcelona striker Hristo Stoichkov spoke to the Catalan outfit’s head honcho about the left-back months before Bayern registered an interest in the starlet.

Shockingly, Tapia adds that Bartomeu discarded Davies as an option simply because the youngster is Canadian, snubbing the opportunity to pursue a top talent and a legend’s recommendation in one move.

19-year-old Davies was absolutely phenomenal in Bayern’s 8-2 win over Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals last night, with the north American talent registering a sensational assist.

Davies, who has already won 17 caps for Canada and is undoubtedly one of their biggest sports stars right now, performed so well that he even earned praise from the world’s best in Andy Robertson.

Barcelona’s decision to turn down the talent is one thing, but with Tapia also claiming that Bartomeu’s entire basis for this choice was Davies’ nationality is another extremely controversial point.

