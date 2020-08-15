Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, will surely come under increasing pressure after the Catalans were battered 8-2 by an incredibly efficient Bayern Munich performance in the Champions League.

One of his first decisions in the wake of such a hammering will be to alleviate Quique Setien of his managerial duties, but then the hard work begins as to who to replace him with.

Should Bartomeu himself not resign, then he will see out the last year of his presidency at the club, but any new incumbent in 2021 will likely want to install their own coach.

What that means is that anyone who comes in as coach this summer may only be in the position for a maximum of 12 months.

Clearly, that’s not going to work for a number of candidates, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that a very surprising name has been put in the frame.

Former Barcelona player, Thierry Henry, had a terrible time as Monaco’s coach during the 2018/19 season, and is currently somewhat out of the limelight as coach at Montreal Impact.

According to France Football and cited by The Sun, however, the Frenchman is being given serious consideration to become the new man in charge.

Given that his credentials as a coach at the highest level are less than impressive, should Bartomeu go for Henry above any other candidates, he risks alienating Barcelona’s supporters even further.