According to the Metro via French publication L’Equipe, Arsenal chief Edu contacted Lyon to offer a swap deal for misfit Matteo Guendouzi and the Ligue 1 outfit’s bright star Houssem Aouar.

It’s reported that the Gunners offered Guendouzi plus some cash for 22-year-old Aouar, but Lyon rejected the bid as they’d only consider a straight cash deal for their prized midfielder.

It’s added that the Ligue 1 side, who are in the Champions League semi-finals, don’t think they need another midfielder if Aouar leaves, with bolstering other areas of the squad seen as more important.

L’Equipe (via the Metro) add that the north London outfit are the only side to launch an approach for the versatile midfielder, with interest also from Aouar’s next opponents in Manchester City.

Aouar has been phenomenal this season, scoring nine goals and chipping in with eight assists from 39 appearances across all competitions this term.

The France Under-21s star, who will be in line for a senior call-up and first cap when international football resumes, would be an ideal option for many top sides due to his versatility.

Most of the playmaker’s outings come as a central midfielder, but Aouar can also be deployed on the left-wing or in a more advanced central attacking midfield role.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can facilitate a move for Aouar without getting rid of Guendouzi in the same deal, perhaps they’d need to sell the disgraced misfit first.