Clarity issued over Man United’s Ighalo links to Paris Saint Germain

Manchester United’s on-loan Odion Ighalo had reportedly become a summer transfer target for French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain, however, according to a more recent report today, those links appear to be baseless.

Ighalo, 31, is currently on-loan with the Reds from Chinese side Shanghai Greenland Shenhua until January 2021.

The Nigerian’s time in Manchester has seen him become somewhat of a fan favourite after accepting to play an important role within the side despite knowing he won’t be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice striker.

According to a report earlier this week from Foot Mercato, Ighalo had emerged as a shock transfer target for Champions League semi-finalists PSG, however, a more recent report from Manchester Evening News suggests those original claims are untrue.

The report suggests that a source close to the player has claimed that there is ‘no truth at all’ in this week’s reports linking Ighalo with a summer move to the French capital.

It is understood that according to the same source close to the player who reiterated that Ighalo was already playing for the club he has always dreamed of playing for.