Classy candidate linked with replacing Quique Setien as Barcelona coach

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Maurizio Pochettino to be their next coach as major doubts have formed over Quique Setien’s future.

The Catalan giants not only lost their La Liga crown earlier this summer, but they were ripped apart in an 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final tie on Friday night.

That in turn will surely lead to changes being made ahead of next season, and one of which could be a change on the bench given Setien’s disappointing results since replacing predecessor Ernesto Valverde.

As per Sport, it’s suggested that Pochettino is perhaps the top option to replace him as despite his past with rivals Espanyol, it’s suggested that he is a popular pick among the Barcelona hierarchy and it would have the support of key individuals in the dressing room.

It’s added that club legend Xavi is perhaps the ideal choice, but that switch doesn’t look like happening at this stage and so Pochettino could be next in line as he’s also already a free agent having left Tottenham last year.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the Argentine tactician to take charge at the Camp Nou, but ultimately given his modern style of play, ability to improve young players and perhaps an ability to build a new cycle at Barcelona without having to spend huge amounts of money could all work in his favour if he is indeed open to the idea of coaching the Catalan giants.

It would seemingly be a sensible appointment as he has experience at the top level too, and so that could be the first major decision that Barcelona make in this short summer as they look to close the book on an embarrassing and painful few years in Europe following their latest capitulation against Bayern which follows dramatic collapses against Roma and Liverpool in the previous two campaigns.