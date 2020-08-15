News that Cristiano Ronaldo was, apparently, being offered to clubs around Europe, including Barcelona, will have had football fans salivating.

The thought of pairing the Portuguese with Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou for example, the two best players of their generation, perhaps ever, on the same team would be mind-blowing.

Spanish journalist, Guillem Balague, had said to BBC Radio Five Live cited by the Daily Star, that the possibility had arisen because the Catalans were one of the teams being sounded out regarding their willingness to hire the Juventus striker.

However, according to AS , who cite representatives close to the player, the idea of such a proposition and subsequent move is “completely false.”

Further, it’s been suggested that Ronaldo is perfectly happy in Turin, and is likely to see out his contract until its expiry in 2022.

The decision may be taken out of his hands of course.

On such astronomical wages with the Italian champions, the cost saving to be made is huge, but with the coronavirus pandemic hitting clubs hard financially, it’s doubtful that any other club would be willing to match the terms he enjoys with the bianconeri given the player’s advancing years.